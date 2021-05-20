Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $806,508,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.67. 47,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.