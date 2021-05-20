Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 47,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

