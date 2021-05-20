Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 30,011 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 24,841 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period.

BATS:ITB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.52. 4,424,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

