Harvest Volatility Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.71. 99,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.66. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

