Haven Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.30 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.92 or 0.00034218 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $191.13 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,690.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,824.38 or 0.06941189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $820.34 or 0.02016065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.25 or 0.00521628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00186189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.43 or 0.00686732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.21 or 0.00477292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.00449875 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,727,594 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

