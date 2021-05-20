Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 57,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,819,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 1,624.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

