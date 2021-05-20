Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Frank E. Burkhead Buys 1,000 Shares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Frank E. Burkhead acquired 1,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $23,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $146.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

