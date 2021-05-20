HC Wainwright Lowers IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $34.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $19.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,166 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $6,814,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $4,747,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

