HC Wainwright Lowers Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Price Target to $30.00

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $839.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

