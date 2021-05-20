HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

TRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.21.

Shares of TRNS opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $416.90 million, a PE ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. Transcat has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

