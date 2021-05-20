HC Wainwright Trims Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Target Price to $25.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Brancaccio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,247. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

