Head-To-Head Survey: AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AvalonBay Communities and The Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 1 9 6 0 2.31 The Howard Hughes 0 0 3 0 3.00

AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus target price of $183.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.65%. The Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $115.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Given The Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Howard Hughes is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Volatility and Risk

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and The Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 27.97% 6.02% 3.38% The Howard Hughes -2.68% 1.06% 0.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and The Howard Hughes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.32 billion 11.81 $785.97 million $9.34 21.06 The Howard Hughes $1.30 billion 4.37 $73.96 million $1.71 60.30

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than The Howard Hughes. AvalonBay Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats The Howard Hughes on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes, and range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport District segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment invests in residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of 18 development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

