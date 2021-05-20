Head-To-Head Survey: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Noble Roman’s and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00

Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $40.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Kura Sushi USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $11.70 million 0.80 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 6.99 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -18.03

Noble Roman’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kura Sushi USA.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -11.41% -15.62% -5.78% Kura Sushi USA -60.53% -44.44% -18.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats Noble Roman’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 3,064 franchised/licensed outlets. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

