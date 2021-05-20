Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Insider Kamau Coar Sells 7,500 Shares

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HSII opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $808.62 million, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

