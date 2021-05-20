Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $41.47, but opened at $40.47. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 601 shares.

Specifically, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $797.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

