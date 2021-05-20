Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will report $167.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the lowest is $158.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $199.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $660.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $669.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $690.70 million, with estimates ranging from $657.30 million to $715.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

HLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.93. 1,206,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $743.07 million, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

