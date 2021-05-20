Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,542,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $175.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

