Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $537,000 in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $5,529,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 128.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 181,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 101,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 648.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,388 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 51.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 84,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.