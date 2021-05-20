Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Makes New $770,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $72.05 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

