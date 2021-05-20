Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 725 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.18 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $99.28 and a twelve month high of $178.72.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

