Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Reduced by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,911,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $92,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,519. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.