Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HRX. TD Securities boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

HRX stock traded up C$1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.23. The company had a trading volume of 146,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm has a market cap of C$626.86 million and a PE ratio of -10.29. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of C$9.12 and a 1-year high of C$17.55.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

