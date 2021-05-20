Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $86.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hess traded as high as $86.94 and last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 3351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.42.

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,060,892 shares of company stock valued at $82,100,349 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

