HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $169.66

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.66 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.21). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.22), with a volume of 2,646,043 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 169.63. The firm has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 62.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.06%.

In other news, insider Kenneth D. Reid purchased 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £815.06 ($1,064.88).

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

