Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:HGV opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

