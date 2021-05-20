Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

HIMX has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,516,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 5,664,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 566,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

