Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIMX. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

HIMX opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 124.12 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Himax Technologies by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

