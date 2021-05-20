Hive Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Hive has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $161.69 million and $17.29 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000968 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000218 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001756 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002068 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,973,149 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.