HM Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HM Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.7% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 44,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 440,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $124.69 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

