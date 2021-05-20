Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.08. 58,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,265. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.26 and a 1 year high of $232.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.60. The firm has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

