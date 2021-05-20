Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.2% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after acquiring an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.26 and a 52 week high of $232.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.