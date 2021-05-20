Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Buys $76,400.00 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Horizon Global Co. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $223.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,042.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,201,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.