Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

HST has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.