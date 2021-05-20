H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.04.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.01 and a one year high of C$15.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.80.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$154,039.80. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$118,441.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

