Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Gap Down to $72.86

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.86, but opened at $69.68. Hub Group shares last traded at $69.38, with a volume of 318 shares.

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.53. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Hub Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

