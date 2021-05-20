Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Hubbell worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBB opened at $188.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.38. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.92 and a 12-month high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

