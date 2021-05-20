Humanigen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,460 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 775% compared to the average daily volume of 853 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $876,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,845,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,368,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 286,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,387 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Think Investments LP raised its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,100,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

