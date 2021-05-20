Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

HUN traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.49. 1,821,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,825. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

