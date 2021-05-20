HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

HUYA stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. HUYA has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

