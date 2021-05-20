HyreCar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,126% compared to the typical volume of 643 put options.

Shares of HYRE opened at $17.23 on Thursday. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $351.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

