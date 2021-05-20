Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Hyve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hyve Group stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

