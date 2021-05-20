IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday. Laurentian lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.86.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$10.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.02. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$4.02 and a 1 year high of C$10.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$318.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.