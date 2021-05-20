ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.26

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.26 and traded as high as $17.42. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 3,996,264 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,877,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 271,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 98,100 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

