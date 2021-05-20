ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICLR stock traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $231.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $155.28 and a 12-month high of $230.97.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.