Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,882,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,231.80 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,304.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,205.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.