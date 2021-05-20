IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 952 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ stock opened at $160.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $166.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,256. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

