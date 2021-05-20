IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

