IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 7,277 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,755 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,536 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

