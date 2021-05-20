IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 7,761 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $3,939,875.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800,654 shares of company stock worth $59,544,735 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.06.

NYSE NET opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -181.51 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

