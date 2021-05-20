IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE J opened at $136.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.88. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.